Game-Worn Michael Jordan Shoes From the 1984 Olympics Are Selling for Over $140,000

Michael Jordan MCLENDON/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers selling at auction for exorbitant prices is hardly a new phenomenon, but the pair you’re about to see has the potential to be one of the most shocking sales yet.

Offered by sports memorabilia specialists SPC Auctions is a pair of Converse sneakers worn and signed by NBA icon Michael Jordan during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The pair in question is said to be worn by Jordan during an August 10, 1984 Olympics final round showdown against Spain.

Converse sneakers game-worn by Michael Jordan. SCP Auctions

During the early ’80s game, which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Jordan led the United States in scoring with 20 points en route to a 96-65 blowout win. Notable for being the final American amateur squad to capture an Olympic gold medal, Jordan was flanked on the 1984 team by other future Hall of Famers such as Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin.

More than three decades later, the sneakers worn by Jordan during the August ’84 victory have found their way to auction. Although the autographed Converse sneakers have seen better days — the shoes have deteriorated and yellowed considerably with age — they’re still a rare piece of sneaker history, and the current bid price is proof.

With just over three days left on the auction as of 3 p.m. ET, the highest bid sits at $144,222. For a chance to own this piece of sneaker history, visit SCP Auctions.

Michael Jordan plays in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Ron Heflin/AP/REX/Shutterstock

These game-worn Michael Jordan Converse sneakers are up for auction. SCP Auctions

Michael Jordan’s autograph on the game-worn Converse sneakers. SCP Auctions

The heel of Michael Jordan’s game-worn Converse sneakers. SCP Auctions

Converse sneakers game-worn by Michael Jordan in the 1984 Summer Olympics. SCP Auctions

The outsole of Michael Jordan’s game-worn convers sneakers. SCP Auctions

