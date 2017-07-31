Future’s Next Collab Combines Two Classic Reebok Shoes for a Premium Makeover

Future at the 2017 BET Awards. Variety/Rex Shutterstock

Things are heating up for fans of rapper Future, who will soon release a new Reebok collaboration inspired by some of the brand’s most iconic shoes.

After releasing his take on the Reebok Zoku Runner in March, Future took to Instagram yesterday to tease another sneaker. Shifting gears from the low-top modern style of the Zoku Runner, his latest design is a reinterpretation of the Reebok Kamikaze 2, a basketball shoe from 1995 made famous by former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp.

But rather than simply adding his own color scheme to the silhouette, Future has completely reinvented the look by merging it with another classic Reebok shoe: the InstaPump Fury. The hybrid combines the height and lines of the Kamikaze 2 with the midsole and functional Pump apparatus of the InstaPump Fury.

Further details include premium materials such as shaggy suede and gold lace aglets, effectively transforming the classic sneakers into luxury lifestyle shoes.

Despite this latest group of images, there is no confirmed release date for the new Future x Reebok collaboration.

