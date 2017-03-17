Future’s First-Ever Sneaker Collaboration Is Available Today

Future at Grant Park during the 2016 Lollapalooza Music Festival. AP Images

Fresh off of setting a Billboard record for being the first artist to release two consecutive No. 1 albums, rapper Future is continuing to make headlines with the release of his first-ever Reebok sneaker collab.

The Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner features the branding of Future’s record label, Freebandz, which also includes artists such as Metro Boomin and Young Scooter.

The Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner. Reebok

The sneaker of choice for this collaboration is the Zoku Runner, which made its debut earlier this month. Reebok used digital knitting technology, which it calls Ultraknit, to give the Zoku Runner a lightweight, sock-like fit. The shoe is cushioned with a DMX Lite midsole, while a high abrasion rubber outsole adds both durability and traction.

The Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner retails for $114.99. Reebok

Future’s vision of the runner includes a two-tone black-based knit upper with white contrast threading. It also includes Freebrandz branding at the heel, liner, and collar. A white DMX Lite midsole adds an additional layer of contrast, while the outsole has a marbled pattern.

Future’s partnership with Reebok was announced July 2016. He’s since been the face of several sneaker releases including the “Overbranded” InstaPump Fury, but this Zoku Runner is the first official collaboration to come out of the endorsement deal.

Fans of the “HNDRXX” rapper won’t have to wait to get their hands on this collaboration, as it’s available now from reebok.com and select Reebok retailers for $114.99.

Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner, $114.99; reebok.com

The heel of the Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner. Reebok

A top-down look at the Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner. Reebok

The Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner includes Future’s Freebandz branding on the liner, heel, and collar. Reebok

Want more?

Jimmy Jazz & 21 Savage Collaborate On Timberland 6-Inch Denim Boot

Teyana Taylor Channels the ’80s in Sporty New Reebok Campaign

Here’s Why Reebok Is Teaming Up With Future