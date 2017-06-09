Rafael Nadal Breezes Into 10th French Open Final in Colorful Nike

The Nike athlete won his semifinal match at the French Open today in straight sets. Courtesy of Rex Shutterstock

Nike’s Rafael Nadal took another step closer to reclaiming his title as the king of clay.

The Spanish player beat No. 6-seed Dominic Thiem in the second men’s semifinal of the French Open. Nadal, the No. 4 seed and nine-time French Open champion, won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Nadal, who has been plagued with injuries in recent years, earned a spot in his 10th French Open final, against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka. The two will meet on Sunday.

Wawrinka, a Yonex-sponsored athlete, earlier in the day defeated Under Armour athlete Andy Murray in five sets, 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1.

Coming into today’s match, Nadal hasn’t lost a semifinal at Roland-Garros.

True to form, the 31-year-old has been dominant so far this tournament. Through his first five matches, he lost only 22 games in total, itself a record in tennis’ Open Era.

Check out the gallery to see what the pros are wearing.

Before today, Adidas athletes had been easing their way through the men’s and women’s brackets of the tournament.

In fact, of 16 pros competing in the quarterfinals, seven wore Adidas sneakers and gear, with Nike sponsoring three.

Other brands showing up on Paris’ clay courts included Asics, Fila, Under Armour, Yonex, Joma and Li-Ning.

Want More?

Novak Djokovic Named Face of Lacoste

What Serena Williams Wore to Watch the French Open

Maria Sharapova Talks About Her Return to Tennis After Doping Scandal