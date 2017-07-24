Frank Ocean Wears Unreleased J.W. Anderson x Converse Sneakers at FYF Fest

Frank Ocean’s mesmerizing performance at FYF Fest — and its surprise video screen appearance from Brad Pitt — had the music world buzzing, but there was another newsworthy bit that many outlets may have overlooked: Ocean’s sneakers.
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter took to the stage at Exposition Park in Los Angeles Saturday night, continuing his return to the road after canceling a handful of dates this summer, citing production delays.
Clad in a vintage Nike “Instant Karma” T-Shirt and baggy blue cargo pants, Ocean wore J.W. Anderson’s upcoming Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star collaboration.
The mismatched high-top shoes were debuted at Pitti Uomo in June and are part of J.W. Anderson’s spring/summer ’18 menswear range, which also includes retro Converse models such as the Thunderbolt Ultra.
And in regard to Pitt, this isn’t the first time Ocean has made the actor a prominent part of his stage show. In June, the “Blonde” singer performed at Parklife Festival in Manchester, U.K., while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Pitt’s face.
