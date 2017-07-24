Frank Ocean Wears Unreleased J.W. Anderson x Converse Sneakers at FYF Fest

Frank Ocean performs at FYF Fest Day Two. Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Frank Ocean’s mesmerizing performance at FYF Fest — and its surprise video screen appearance from Brad Pitt — had the music world buzzing, but there was another newsworthy bit that many outlets may have overlooked: Ocean’s sneakers.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter took to the stage at Exposition Park in Los Angeles Saturday night, continuing his return to the road after canceling a handful of dates this summer, citing production delays.

Clad in a vintage Nike “Instant Karma” T-Shirt and baggy blue cargo pants, Ocean wore J.W. Anderson’s upcoming Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star collaboration.

Frank Ocean in J.W. Anderson x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. J.W. Anderson

The mismatched high-top shoes were debuted at Pitti Uomo in June and are part of J.W. Anderson’s spring/summer ’18 menswear range, which also includes retro Converse models such as the Thunderbolt Ultra.

And in regard to Pitt, this isn’t the first time Ocean has made the actor a prominent part of his stage show. In June, the “Blonde” singer performed at Parklife Festival in Manchester, U.K., while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Pitt’s face.

Frank Ocean wears unreleased J.W. Anderson x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. J.W. Anderson

Frank Ocean wears J.W. Anderson x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers and Nike T-shirt. J.W. Anderson

JW ANDERSON X CONVERSE MENSWEAR SPRING SUMMER 2018 #JWANDERSON #MSS18 @converse A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

JW ANDERSON X CONVERSE MENSWEAR SPRING SUMMER 2018 #JWANDERSON #MSS18 @converse A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Might lose my jacket and hit a solo… See you in 2018 A post shared by Parklife (@parklife_festival) on Jun 11, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

