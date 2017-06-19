Former Nike-Sponsored Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao to Fight on Basic Cable TV

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. REX Shutterstock

Manny Pacquiao’s fights have long been a staple on pay-per-view, but for the first time in his career, the boxing icon will headline a card for free on basic cable.

The Filipino fighter is scheduled to face Australian boxer Jeff Horn on July 1 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. The fight will be televised by ESPN, with the broadcast starting at 9 p.m. ET.

When Pacquiao steps in the ring, he’ll be wearing Anta boxing boots, not Nike like he’s fought many of his marquee fights in. Nike dropped Pacquiao from its athlete roster in February 2016 after making anti-gay comments on a TV broadcast in his native Philippines. Pacquiao later apologized for his comments on social media.

Manny Pacquiao trains in the Free Trainer 5.0 V6. Nike

After his Nike deal was terminated, the boxer signed with China-based athletic brand Anta in November 2016.

Since losing his sponsorship from Nike, Pacquiao has won a pair of fights, defeating Timothy Bradley in April 2016 and Jessie Vargas in November 2016. Both wins were 12-round unanimous decisions.

Manny Pacquiao in the gym wearing Anta boxing boots. Instagram

