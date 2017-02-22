How These Therapeutic Shoes Can Help Medical Patients

The complete Footbeat Recovery Kit retails for $450. Footbeat

What if your shoes could alleviate the aches and pains caused by conditions such as edema, foot ulcers, lymphedema and plantar fasciitis?

That’s exactly what the father-son duo behind Footbeat are trying to accomplish. Footbeat was founded by Matt Mayer and his father, David, in 2007. Thanks to a $7.5 million round of funding from angel investors in January, the company is aiming to up its production significantly.

According to BusinessDen, Footbeat plans to use its latest funding to manufacture 6,000 pairs of its therapeutic shoes in March. By the end of 2017, the company plans to order 16,000 pairs with an additional 50,000 units scheduled for 2018.

Through the use of moccasin-like knitted sneaker and a special insole with a miniature engine, the Footbeat shoe delivers cyclic pressure to the bottom of the wearer’s foot, significantly increasing blood circulation. According to Footbeat, its customers describe the sensation as being similar to a foot massage.

Footbeat’s shoes are designed to increase blood circulation in the foot. Footbeat

The Mayers came up with the concept for Footbeat after David, who’s an orthopedic surgeon, noticed that many of his patients stubbornly refused to use the hospital’s bulky blood flow devices. “David was frustrated because he would walk through the hospital and patients were noncompliant,” Matt said.

Not only is Footbeat easier to use than devices such as vascular system pumps — which can cost up to $2,500 — it’s much more affordable. The complete Footbeat recovery kit retails for $450, and an initial round of $399 pre-orders has already sold out.

To date, the company has raised $11 million in funding.

For more information, visit footbeat.com.

A render of the Footbeat shoes. Footbeat

