Learn to Design a Pair of Kicks That Could Be Sold at Foot Locker

Student at a Pensole Footwear Design Academy course. Courtesy of Pensole.

Pensole Footwear Design Academy and have once again teamed up to sponsor a shoe design class. This time, it’s Fueling the Future of Footwear, a design class and competition to discover and develop the next wave of shoe talent.

The hands-on, intensive design master class and competition is the fourth in a series of partnerships with the athletic specialty chain. “It is our joint mission to foster the next generation of emerging footwear design talent,” said D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole. “Fueling the Future of Footwear has become widely known for finding the best young designers around the globe.”

The class will be held at Pensole in Portland, Ore., from July 31 to August 18. A total of 18 students will be selected to attend a three-week learn-by-doing footwear design program, where they will be split into six teams of three. The curriculum will cover the product creation process across footwear design, materials and marketing. Each team will be challenged to create a product based on a specific brief. The winning team will receive a $12,000 award, and its design will be sold at select Foot Locker stores.

Prospective students can register in three categories: footwear, color/material/finishing and business. All applications must be submitted online. The deadline for registration is June 25. Those students selected will be announced on July 5 and will receive free tuition and housing, totaling approximately $5,000 per student.

