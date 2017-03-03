This Is Foot Locker’s Newest Ambassador You Need to Know

Dua Lipa REX Shutterstock.

Dua Lipa: You may not know the British singer yet, but she’s a star on the rise. And even though her self-titled debut album doesn’t come out until June, she already has 700,000 followers on Instagram.

Dua Lipa onstage at the VO5 NME Awards in London. REX Shutterstock.

Lipa, who is often seen in platform shoes and high fashion ensembles, has garnered attention elsewhere, too. has named her as the official women’s brand ambassador in Europe for 2017, partly due to her strong style influence.

Dua Lipa at London Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

“With her enviable music and style credentials, and a true lover of sneakers, we’re delighted to have Dua Lipa on board,” said Nick Jones, VP and general manager of Foot Locker Europe. “2017 is set to be big year for our women’s collection, and [with Lipa] as an influential young woman on both the pop and style scene, we’re looking forward to working with her to inspire and excite our female consumers.”

Dua Lipa at the 2017 Brit Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The partnership will see Lipa support multiple Foot Locker marketing campaigns, leading the launch of key sneaker releases throughout the year, while Foot Locker sponsors her European tour, which begins in April. (Lipa, whose singles to date have charted high overseas, is on tour in the U.S. through March 17.)

“It’s an incredible opportunity for me to pair fashion with my music,” said Lipa in a statement. “Sportswear has always been a big part of my style. We’re a great team and I can’t wait to collaborate with the Foot Locker team over the course of the year.”

Want more?

Here’s How Foot Locker Delivered Another Year of Blockbuster Sales

Teen’s Winning Shoe Design Will Arrive at Foot Locker This Weekend

Foot Locker’s CEO Shares Why its New Times Square NYC Store is Special