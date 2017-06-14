Report: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Will Fight in August

UFC star Conor McGregor. REX Shutterstock.

It’s official: The most popular boxer in recent history will take on UFC’s biggest star in the ring.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face each other in a boxing match on Aug. 26, as first reported by Yahoo! Sports. Mayweather boasts an unbeaten professional record of 49-0, while McGregor has a 21-3 mark inside the octagon.

Floyd Mayweather after his September 2015 bout with Andre Berto in Reebok boxing boots. REX Shutterstock.

According to the report, the fight’s announcement could be made official by the fighters on social media today. The fight venue, the report states, will either be the MGM Grand Garden or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The boxing match has long been talked about as a possibility, but has been blasted by both boxing and mixed martial arts purists.

McGregor’s signing of a contract in May started the speculation that the fight could become a reality. Mayweather further fueled the speculation when the Nevada Athletic Commission approved an event for his Mayweather Promotions for Aug. 26 earlier this month.

Although McGregor and Mayweather compete in different sports, the two are tied together by Reebok. McGregor is a Reebok athlete and Mayweather wears the brand’s boxing boots in the ring.