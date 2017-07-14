Floyd Mayweather Showers Shirtless Conor McGregor With Cash at a New York Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather faces off with Conor McGregor in New York. REX Shutterstock

Well, that was interesting.

Boxing standout Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor — who clearly forgot to pack a shirt — traveled from Toronto to visit the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday for the third stop of the tour promoting their upcoming fight. And like the first two stops, Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Tuesday and Toronto’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, there was plenty of profanity and machismo to appease the rowdy boxing fans in attendance.

Floyd Mayweather throws cash at Conor McGregor. REX Shutterstock

Included in Thursday’s theatrics was Mayweather throwing piles of singles in the air in the direction of McGregor, who was wearing a custom Gucci mink coat, paired with pants also from the brand. For the footwear aficionado, McGregor completed the flamboyant look with Gucci loafers.

Conor McGregor dressed head to toe in Gucci. REX Shutterstock

Shockingly, the look McGregor sported in NYC wasn’t the one most talked about on this press tour. The MMA fighter rocked a sharp suit in Los Angeles with the words “F**k You” used to form its pinstripes. McGregor opted for a buckled pointy oxford shoe to wear with the suit.

A closeup of Conor McGregor’s “F**k You” suit. REX Shutterstock

The final stop of the press tour is tonight in London at the SSE Arena. The Showtime Sports live stream of the event begins at 2 p.m. ET.

Mayweather and McGregor will face each other in a boxing match on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

