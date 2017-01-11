FKA Twigs Is Behind Nike’s Newest Women’s Campaign

FKA Twigs in Nike Women's "Do you believe in more" campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Musical artist FKA Twigs and athletic giant Nike have officially teamed up for Nike Women’s newest campaign. As creative director, FKA Twigs has conceptualized, directed, starred in and soundtracked a collection of work for the brand’s latest product launch of its Spring Zonal Strength Tights.

In the campaign film — titled “Do you believe in more?” — FKA Twigs stars alongside a unique cast of characters, including fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, karate world champion Jay Kirton, and classical violinist Saskia Horton, to shed light on the power of modern movement, which she defines as “exploring any genre of sport without boundaries.”

FKA Twigs in Nike Women’s “Do you believe in more” campaign.

“When Nike reached out to me about collaborating together on this project, I saw it as an opportunity to inspire people who want to use their bodies in a positive way,” she said in an entry on Nike’s website. “I cast a group of amazing people who take their physicality seriously and have their own sense of style, in order to push people to be healthy and understand that, through any genre of sport, they can be the best versions of themselves.”

The two-minute video was shot in Mexico City, Mexico and features other Nike products, such as the Nike Free Transform Flyknit training shoe, the Nike Air Huarache Ultra and the Nike LunarGlide 8.

The brand’s Zonal Strength Tights feature compression zones built directly into the base fabric, and will be available in retail and Nike.com starting Jan. 12.

Watch FKA Twigs in the Nike campaign video below.

