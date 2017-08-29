The First Official Look at Michael Jordan’s New Air Jordan 32 Sneakers

Michael Jordan Chuck Burton/AP/Rex Shutterstock

NBA icon Michael Jordan’s footwear legacy continues fall/winter ’17 with the latest Air Jordan signature sneaker installment.

Picking up where 2016’s Air Jordan 1-inspired Air Jordan 31 left off, the Air Jordan 32 reportedly takes inspiration from another retro model, the Air Jordan 2.

Unlike many modern performance basketball shoes, the Air Jordan 32 incorporates a considerable amount of leather into its design — a detail which references the original reptile-inspired leather seen on the Air Jordan 2 from 1986.

The Air Jordan 32’s heel also includes spikelike ribbed detailing. Moving toward the front, the sneaker uses knitted materials across the vamp and toe, while a translucent rubber outsole nods to icy Air Jordans of years past. The cushioning technology for this model has not yet been revealed.

The all-red “Rosso Corsa” colorway pictured here is presumably inspired by Jordan’s love for Italian sports cars — a story which has previously been told on sneakers such as the Air Jordan 14.

A confirmed release date for the Air Jordan 32 has not yet been announced, but this style is expected to debut sometime in September. Check back soon for the latest drop date and pricing details.

