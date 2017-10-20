Here’s the Best Look Yet at Kanye West’s New Yeezy 500 Sneakers Coming Out in 2018

Adidas Yeezy "Desert Rat" 500. Instagram: @denimtears

Another day, another look at a new unreleased Yeezy style.

The latest glimpse comes courtesy of close Kanye West and Virgil Abloh associate Tremaine Emory, who is also the co-founder of No Vacancy Inn. On his Instagram story, Emory provided fans with the first detailed look at a new colorway of the Yeezy Season 6 sneakers, which were revealed in June.

Catch me in Runyon canyon with these…desert rat 🏜🐀500's A post shared by Tremaine Emory (@denimtears) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Along with these new images came more details about the shoe, including a nickname: the Yeezy “Desert Rat” 500. The suede and mesh-based sneakers feature a tonal upper with the retro midsole tooling pulled straight from Kobe Bryant’s 1999 Adidas KB8 3 signature sneakers.

In addition to this new look at the “Desert Rat” 500, Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter and shared a nickname for a cream-colored style, dubbing it the Yeezy “Mud Rat” 500.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy 500 will begin hitting retailers spring ’18.

NAME: YEEZY DESERT RAT 500

MATERIAL: COW LEATHER + SUEDE + MESH

TECHNOLOGY: adiPRENE+, NO BOOST

RELEASE DATE: SPRING 2018 pic.twitter.com/SHhth4NHSM — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) October 19, 2017

Yeezy Mud Rat 500’s pic.twitter.com/T3OVkgWDDR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 19, 2017

Yeezy Season 6 A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on May 31, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Yeezy Season 6 A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on May 31, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

