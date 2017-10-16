Here’s a First Look at Black History Month-Themed Air Jordans Coming out in 2018

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit "BHM" tongue detail Instagram

Just days after Jordan Brand officially announced its holiday ’17 collection, a new style presumably penciled in for 2018 has surfaced on social media.

This look takes on the recently debuted Air Jordan 1 Flyknit, a modernized update on the first-ever Jordan sneaker from 1985. While the knitted variation of the Air Jordan 1 has already released in familiar “Bred” and “Royal” original colorways, this latest look strays from the pack for a multicolor iteration that blends black, green and red in honor of Black History Month.

Based on the images circulated so far, this Black History Month (or “BHM,” as Nike’s commemorative collections are often labeled) features a black-based upper and a red-based toebox with accents of green.

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “BHM” Instagram

Meanwhile, the heel uses a green-based knit with accents of red. A white midsole breaks up the colors, while the outsole transitions from red to black to green in accordance with the Flyknit panels. Like other Air Jordan 1 Flyknit releases, this style also features waxed laces and a leather liner and branding.

Also expected in the 2018 “BHM” range is the Air VaporMax, along with other to-be-announced models.

There is no confirmed release date for this look, however Nike’s 2017 “BHM” was released on Feb. 16.

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “BHM” outsole Instagram

