The Scoop on Finish Line’s Exclusive Partnership With Adidas Pure Boost

Three colorways of the Adidas Pure Boost 2.0. Courtesy of Adidas.

If you want to pick up the Adidas Pure Boost, Finish Line is where you can get it.

Aside from Adidas doors and adidas.com, the athletic retailer will be the sole carrier of the renowned running shoe. Finish Line recently announced it has partnered with Adidas to be the exclusive retailer of the Pure Boost, and will sell the shoes both in store and online.

The partnership kicked off with Finish Line stocking five colorways of the Boost cushioning-infused sneaker.

Ronnie Jefferson, SVP and general merchandising manager at Finish Line, told Footwear News that the Pure Boost partnership will give shoppers another reason to stop in the retailer’s door when perusing a shopping center.

“We’re known as the running destination in the mall, [and] the partnership with Adidas helps us differentiate because there’s a lot of Boost in the marketplace,” he said.

Jefferson confirmed that the exclusivity will continue for as long as Finish Line stocks the Pure Boost franchise.

To launch the exclusive Pure Boost partnership, Finish Line teamed up with NFL standout and Adidas athlete Josh Norman.

“He is a huge personality on and off the field, [and] definitely one of the most dominant players in the NFL,” Jefferson said. “His style and swagger, and of course his eagerness to win, fits right in with what we’re looking for.”

Jefferson said that Finish Line would use Norman in online, social media and in-store activations.

The Adidas Pure Boost retails for $140.

Adidas Pure Boost, $140; finishline.com