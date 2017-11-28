Find Out Which Yeezys Are the Hardest and Easiest to Get

Although all of Kanye West’s Adidas sneaker releases can be considered limited-edition, availability varies greatly for the rapper-designer’s popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 designs.
With ten styles released thus far and an 11th “Blue Tint” colorway set to drop Dec. 16, Yeezy Mafia has created a breakdown of each releases’ availability.
As previously reported, the “Semi Frozen Yellow” (nicknamed “Yebra” in the featured chart) style is the rarest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 thus far, followed closely by 2016’s three Black Friday releases featuring colored stripes.
Next up is the shoe’s debut “Beluga” style, which precedes the equally limited “Oreo” and “Black/Red” looks. The “Zebra” colorway is next, followed by April’s “Cream White” release.
The upcoming “Blue Tint” look will reportedly be one of the most widely available styles, while Saturday’s “Beluga 2.0” was said to be produced in the highest numbers of any Yeezy Boost 350 V2 thus far.
The “Blue Tint” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will release Dec. 16 for $220 from adidas.com/yeezy and select Adidas Originals retailers.
