Find Out Which Yeezys Are the Hardest and Easiest to Get

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga 2.0." Adidas

Although all of Kanye West’s Adidas sneaker releases can be considered limited-edition, availability varies greatly for the rapper-designer’s popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 designs.

With ten styles released thus far and an 11th “Blue Tint” colorway set to drop Dec. 16, Yeezy Mafia has created a breakdown of each releases’ availability.

As previously reported, the “Semi Frozen Yellow” (nicknamed “Yebra” in the featured chart) style is the rarest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 thus far, followed closely by 2016’s three Black Friday releases featuring colored stripes.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2

RARITY CHART UPDATE 🔮 pic.twitter.com/pzwOmpNzNH — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) November 27, 2017

Next up is the shoe’s debut “Beluga” style, which precedes the equally limited “Oreo” and “Black/Red” looks. The “Zebra” colorway is next, followed by April’s “Cream White” release.

The upcoming “Blue Tint” look will reportedly be one of the most widely available styles, while Saturday’s “Beluga 2.0” was said to be produced in the highest numbers of any Yeezy Boost 350 V2 thus far.

The “Blue Tint” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will release Dec. 16 for $220 from adidas.com/yeezy and select Adidas Originals retailers.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow” right shoe. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” right shoe

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Green.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Copper.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Red.” Adidas

Want more?

How to Get Kanye West’s Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Track Pants

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes

The 9 Best Shoes to Buy Instead of the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700