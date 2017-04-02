Final Four: North Carolina Beats Oregon, Will Face Gonzaga for Championship

Get ready for Nike vs. Jordan Brand in the NCAA men’s national championship game Monday when the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The title matchup was set Saturday after the Bulldogs defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tar Heels held off the Oregon Ducks.
In the night’s second game, the Tar Heels were led to a 77-76 win by forward Kennedy Meeks, who shot 11-for-13 for 25 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds. Meeks wore a Tar Heels player exclusive version of the Air Jordan XXXI.
Another notable Tar Heels contributor was Justin Jackson, who put up 22 points in Chris Paul’s signature Jordan CP3.X sneakers.
Next up, the Tar Heels will face the Bulldogs Monday for the championship at 9:20 p.m. ET.
