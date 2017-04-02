Final Four: Gonzaga Defeats South Carolina, Heads to Championship Game

Gonzaga players celebrate after their victory over South Carolina in the Final Four. AP/REX/Shutterstock

The first of two Saturday Final Four matchups came down to the wire as the Gonzaga Bulldogs held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 77-73.

The Nike-sponsored Bulldogs were led by guard Nigel Williams-Goss, who had 23 points and chipped in six assists and five rebounds. Other key contributions came from center Przemek Karnowski with 13 points and five rebounds, while forward Zach Collins had a big game off the bench with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (center) dunks the ball over South Carolina players. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Each of the Bulldogs’ top performers favored Nike signature sneakers, specifically two of LeBron James’ models. Williams-Goss and Karnowski wore the LeBron 14, while Collins wore the Zoom LeBron Soldier 10.

The Under Armour-sponsored Gamecocks were led in scoring by guard PJ Dozier, who had 17 points.

With their semifinal win, the Bulldogs have now secured a spot in Monday’s NCAA men’s national championship game. They will meet the winner of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Oregon Ducks, who are playing now from University of Phoenix Stadium.

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) in the Nike LeBron 14. AP/REX/Shutterstock

