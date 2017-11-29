Fendi’s High-Top Sock Shoes Are Available Now in New Styles

Fendi had a strong presence on the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards red carpet last night, thanks to Style Influencer of the Year Hailey Baldwin. And for fans who can’t get enough of the the Italian fashion house’s footwear, the brand has new sock sneakers out right now.
The latest looks are available now at select stores including Montreal-based retailer Ssense and come in two options: a tonal pink look with a zigzag pattern ($880) and a black look with metallic Lurex yarn ($895).
While Fendi is no stranger to the high-top sock sneaker world, this adds new styles to its fabric sock sneakers, which feature a striped elastic cuff at the top to accentuate the socklike profile.
Inside, the Italian-made shoes include goat leather liners, while runner-inspired soles finish off the look down low. The model’s upper also features a lace-up detail, although the laces are purely decorative and cannot be tied.
Both the metallic Lurex and the pink styles can be purchased now from Sense.
