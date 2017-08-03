Here’s a Full Look at 6 New Fear of God x Vans Sneakers Dropping Fall/Winter ’17

Fear of God x Vans Mountain Edition. Instagram: @fog

In June, Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo debuted his fall/winter ’17 collaboration with Vans, and now we’re getting a better look at each sneaker in the collection courtesy of the brand’s official Instagram accounts.

For their second drop of sneakers, Fear of God and Vans have readied new styles of the Authentic, Mountain Edition and the Style 147 Slip-On.

Fear of God x Vans Slip-On Style 147 black/white. Instagram: @fearofgod

Never one to play by the rules, Lorenzo’s latest collection includes rarely-seen heritage Vans looks customized with Fear of God’s signature repeating print and other details.

The Style 147 Slip-On is previewed in black/white and red/black styles, along with a third all-red style. Each look features tonal suede vamps with support straps that wrap across the foot, a feature unique to this particular Style 147 model.

As for the Authentic, it’s teased in two variations: a red-based style with Fear of God’s repeating logo print at the rear, and a second style with the print covering the full upper.

The Mountain Edition will come in a red-based style with a repeating Fear of God on its underlays.

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed for this collection, but it’s expected to drop sometime during the holiday season.

Fear of God x Vans Slip-On Style 147 insole. Instagram: @fearofgod

Fear of God x Vans Slip-On Style 147 red/black. Instagram: @fearofgod

