Shoes From the Fear of God x Vans Collection Are Releasing Again Before the Holidays

After arriving at many retailers last week, one of the holiday season’s most sought-after sneaker collaborations is getting a second release just in time to cross it off your shopping list.
The Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX “Marshmallow” will be launched by PacSun in December.
The style employs a spin on designer Jerry Lorenzo’s 2016 Vans collaboration, swapping colors and placement of the design’s signature repeating pattern, which appears in a black and off-white shade at the toe and heel of the canvas upper.
Although the entire Fear of God x Vans collection is coveted by many sneakerheads, this “Marshmallow” Era 95 DX is arguably the most sought-after style, so fans should be pleased to learn they’ll have a second chance at the kicks.
The Fear of God Vans Era 95 DX “Marshmallow” retails for $90 and can be purchased now from eBay with prices starting at $650.
