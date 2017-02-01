Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo Previews Fifth Collection Hiking and Basketball Sneakers

The Fear of God Hiking Sneaker. Instagram

Fear of God creative director Jerry Lorenzo is building anticipation for the brand’s upcoming Fifth Collection by teasing new sneakers on social media.

Lorenzo’s latest offerings pick up where his previous in-house design, the Fear of God Military Sneaker, left off. He has reworked the high-top silhouette and chunky ripple sole into refined looks he’s calling the Basketball Sneaker, the Jungle Sneaker and the Hiking Sneaker.

The initial Fifth Collection style to be previewed was the Basketball Sneaker, a black-and-white leather high-top that has drawn comparisons to designer Rick Owens’ popular Geobasket sneakers.

Lorenzo addressed the Owens comparisons in an Instagram comment, stating, “My inspiration is 1986. Not 2006. I don’t fault these kids for their limited knowledge. They just weren’t around when I was downloading my inspirations.”

The Fear of God Basketball Sneaker will be released in the Fifth Collection alongside the black-and-olive Jungle Sneaker (pictured below) and a brown suede Hiking Sneaker.

According to Lorenzo, the Fear of God Fifth Collection — which also includes apparel — will begin releasing Monday. Exact release dates for the sneakers were not specified; however, they will likely arrive individually over the next few months.

In October, Fear of God’s Pac Sun exclusive collaboration on the Vans Era became one of the year’s quickest sneaker sellouts. Days after the release, Lornzeo hit the streets of Los Angeles and gave free clothing and shoes — including his $1,095 Military Sneaker — to the homeless.

Fear of God is a favorite among celebrities such as Justin Bieber, who’s been spotted in the brand’s clothing and sneakers several times. Bieber also worked directly with Lorenzo in 2016 to create a special range of merchandise for the singer’s ongoing Purpose Tour.

