Fear of God Ends Partnership With Vans, Confirms Nike Collaboration Coming in 2018

Fans of Fear of God’s popular Vans sneakers might want to start stocking up on current styles, because according to Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo, the collaboration is coming to an end in 2018 to make way for a new range with one of sportswear’s biggest entities.

Lorenzo took to the comments section of a recent Instagram post to respond to an inquiry about a restock of his recently released Vans sneakers.

“No more Vans. Swoosh for ’18,” Lorenzo wrote, presumably indicating that a Nike collaboration is on the horizon.

Over the course of their two-year partnership, Fear of God and Vans released several popular styles, including revamped takes on the Era, Mountain Edition, Sk8-Hi and Slip-On. Many of the styles feature a repeating “Fear of God” print, a pattern that has become synonymous with the brand’s designs.

Aside from Vans, Fear of God’s 2018 collaborations included work with Justin Bieber, Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar.

There is currently no confirmed information on what the Fear of God x Nike collection will entail, but more details should be made available soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of the label’s headlining 2017 stories below.

