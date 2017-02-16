Fanny Packs for Boots Are a Thing — And They’ll Change Your Life Come Festival Season

View Slideshow Palladium x Smiley's Pampa Hi featuring a "Festival Survival Kit” fanny pack; $115; available June 2017. Courtesy of Palladium.

Fanny packs don’t exactly have the best reputation — they call attention to waistlines and create an unflattering silhouette.

The utility is great, but the look — not so much. To the rescue comes a fanny pack designed as a detachable companion accessory for boots.

Palladium x Smiley ’s Pampa Hi featuring a “Festival Survival Kit” fanny pack; $115; available June 2017. Courtesy of Palladium.

Palladium’s Pampa Fest Bag collection is a reimagining of the Pampa Hi silhouette, incorporating a sleek, fun size fanny pack that clips to the side or back of the shoe’s high-top profile.

Included in the collection is a collaboration between the footwear brand and Smiley, in celebration of their 70th and 45th anniversaries, respectively. Featuring the iconic smiley icon on yellow and black colorways, the Palladium x Smiley shoes will retail for $115.

Palladium x Smiley’s Pampa Hi featuring a “Festival Survival Kit” fanny pack; $115; available June 2017. Courtesy of Palladium.

Palladium x Smiley’s Pampa Hi featuring a “Festival Survival Kit” fanny pack; $115; available June 2017. Courtesy of Palladium.

The 10-ounce cotton canvas bags can fit objects that are around 6.5 inches wide or less, which is large enough for a standard iPhone 6.

And it could be a game changer when it drops in June at stores and online in the thicks of the music festival season, especially for concertgoers who want to store their essentials without worrying about items slipping from their pockets.

Palladium x Smiley’s Pampa Hi featuring a “Festival Survival Kit” fanny pack; $115; available June 2017. Courtesy of Palladium.

Palladium x Smiley’s Pampa Hi featuring a “Festival Survival Kit” fanny pack; $115; available June 2017. Courtesy of Palladium.

Palladium’s Pampa Solid Ranger TP style will drop in July. Courtesy of Palladium.

While it won’t arrive in time for Coachella in April, there are other highly anticipated concerts on the forthcoming circuit such as Bonaroo, running June 8-11, and EDC Las Vegas, running June 16-18.

Click to see more photos.