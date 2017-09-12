This Fan-Favorite Air Jordan Retro Sneaker Could Be Rereleasing Summer ’18

Nike designer Tinker Hatfield (L) and Michael Jordan Kathy Willens/AP/Rex Shutterstock

One of Michael Jordan’s most memorable Air Jordan sneakers could be making a comeback for summer ’18.

The white, black and red Air Jordan 13 — popularly nicknamed “He Got Game” after its prominent placement in the 1998 Spike Lee film of the same name — is rumored to return next year in its original form.

For those keeping score, the last time this classic colorway was seen on shelves was during its retro run in 2013. Before that, it was made available alongside the Air Jordan X as part of 2008’s Collezione Pack series, which was the shoe’s first rerelease since its 1997 debut.

The “He Got Game” Air Jordan 13 features a white leather upper accented with black leather and suede. A red outsole completes the Chicago Bulls-themed look.

For readers who just can’t wait to get this pair, it can be purchased now from aftermarket stores including Stadium Goods with prices starting at $470.

Air Jordan 13 Retro “He Got Game,” from $470; stadiumgoods.com

