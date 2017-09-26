All the Details on Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Shoe Launch

Kate Hudson Courtesy of brand

Four years after its debut as a subscription-based online business, Fabletics has quickly expanded into a full-blown fitness brand. The company, co-founded by TechStyle Fashion Group co-CEOs Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg, along with actress Kate Hudson, launched with the goal of offering affordable — yet stylish — activewear to a base of loyal subscribers.

Since then, the brand has grown exponentially — opening more than 20 brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S., shipping globally, introducing a men’s line — and now Fabletics is adding a footwear collection to its list of endeavors.

Launching this month, the sneaker line will include slip-ons, trainers, a high-top and court shoe, offered at regular prices of $54.95 to $79.95. The company is also offering membership pricing that will range from $39.95 to $59.95.

Here, Goldenberg breaks down the launch.

A look at Fabletics footwear. Courtesy of brand

Why did you venture into shoes?

“As a member-driven brand, we are constantly seeking input from our membership community and taking their feedback into consideration as we continue to expand the brand into new categories. We heard from members at our retail stores, during events, through our own feedback portals and on social media that what they really wanted was footwear.”

How will Fabletics shoes stand out in a market saturated with athletic/athleisure product?

“Similar to our apparel, we plan to deliver the best value for stylish and high-quality footwear. While the activewear space has become increasingly competitive, Fabletics grew 46 percent in 2016 by delivering a truly unique value proposition to active consumers. We expect footwear will stand out just as our other products have.”

Are you interested in continuing to expand with more stand-alone stores?

“As a private company, we don’t break out sales; however, Fabletics stores have provided a positive lift across channels. The stores have increased brand awareness across the country and have resulted in new memberships near retail locations. Retail has provided us a unique opportunity to gain more insight into our customers, so it will continue to be a part of our strategy. Given the current retail climate, we are proceeding opportunistically when the right deals present themselves.”

Kate Hudson for a Fabletics campaign. Courtesy of brand

