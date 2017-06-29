Extra Butter and Puma Collaborate to Celebrate New York City’s Hip-Hop History

The soles of the Extra Butter x Puma “Kings of New York” Clyde. Extra Butter

The movie fascination of Extra Butter’s creative directors Jason Faustino and Bernie Gross is clear as soon as you enter one of the retailer’s two New York stores. But what isn’t represented as much, but is still a big part of their lives, is their roots in hip-hop culture, specifically break dancing.

To celebrate their break-dancing background and the iconic New York City B-boy scene, Extra Butter teamed up with Puma to create the “Kings of New York” Clyde. The collab, according to Extra Butter, is also a nod to Puma’s role in the development of the B-boy and hip-hop culture in the 1970s and 80s.

The two Extra Butter x Puma “Kings of New York” Clyde colorways. Extra Butter

The upper of the Extra Butter x Puma “Kings of New York” Clyde is executed with a crushed velvet upper, tonal full-0grain leather form stripe and veg tan leather on the heel and tongue. The look also boasts embossed Extra Butter and Puma branding on tongue, velvet fat laces, co-branded perforated-leather insoles, tonal N.Y. monogram pattern on the leather collar lining and icy translucent outsoles with visible asymmetrical block letter Extra Butter branding.

A look at the red Extra Butter x Puma “Kings of New York” Clyde. Extra Butter

The blue Extra Butter x Puma “Kings of New York” Clyde. Extra Butter

There will be a limited release of the shoe at a launch party and B-boy exhibition battle at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City on July 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature nationally ranked dancers from the UDEF Pro Breaking Tour and food by renowned restaurant Sweet Chick. An in-store and online release will follow.