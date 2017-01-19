Here’s Where 9 of Instagram’s Top Outdoor Adventurers Go to Explore Nature

Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park in Maine — the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. AP Images.

Outdoor Retailer’s annual winter showcase in Salt Lake City came to a close last week — with plenty of must-have shoes and trends for fall ’17 on display — but that isn’t stopping Mother Nature’s renowned adventurers from dishing on the places they love to explore.

Ultrarunners, climbers, mountaineers, bloggers, photographers — and even a skateboard legend — all weighed in on their favorite places to lace-up their favorite rough and rugged footwear for a stellar outdoors experience. Here’s what they had to say.

Holly Johnson — @missholldoll

Outdoor Blogger and Photographer

“My favorite place to explore is the Alpine Lakes Wilderness in Washington state. It’s a rugged part of the Central Cascades and has over 700 lakes.”

The Enchantment Lakes area of Washington’s Alpine Lakes Wilderness. REX Shutterstock.

Geoff Rowley — @geoffrowley

Vans Skate Team Skateboarder and Avid Hunter

“Northern Arizona is my favorite place to explore, for the topographical and life zone variety it offers 360 degrees in any direction. Not to mention the high density of game and fish.”

Cedar Wright — @cedarwright

Climber with The North Face Athlete Team

“My favorite place to explore is ‘the next place.’ I’ve always been driven to explore what’s around the bend, be it a bend in the road, or a bend in the mountain range. There are just too many places to see in one life time, but I’m going to do my damnedest to see as many as I can.”

Conrad Anker — @conrad_anker

Mountaineer with The North Face Athlete Team

“My favorite outdoor place, aside from where ever I am on any given day, is Hyalite Canyon in southwest Montana. The canyon is in Gallatin Custer National Forest and is home to the drinking water for Bozeman. In summer there is great trail running, rock climbing and fishing. When the azimuth dips the reservoir freezes up providing great ice fishing and wind kiting. Tucked in the trees and cliffs are fantastic ice climbs. This is the best part of Hyalite. The silence of the trees, the shape of the snow combined with the adrenaline of climbing frozen waterfalls? Too good to be true. I’m one happy camper.”

Dean Karnazes. Courtesy of Dean Karnazes.

Dean Karnazes — @ultramarathon

Ultrarunner with The North Face Athlete Team

“I’ve raced and run on all seven continents, twice now. But my favorite place outdoors to explore remains the trails and byways of Marin County, just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, where I live. As the saying goes, it’s always best in your own backyard.”

Forest Woodward — @forestwoodward

Photographer

“My favorite place to explore outdoors: the mountains. Ridges and peaks, valleys and steeps, some of the most formative adventures for me have taken place in the wild mountain ranges of the West — the Purcells, the Waddington Range, the Rockies, the Sierras. Where the air gets thinner the soul feels thicker.”

Dylan Bowman — @dylanbo

Ultrarunner with The North Face Athlete Team

“My favorite place to explore is the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness outside of Aspen, Colo. It’s home to more than 100 miles of remote single track and boasts six of Colorado’s most famous 14,000-foot peaks. There is a lifetime of adventuring to be had in the area including the legendary Maroon Bells Four Pass Loop, which has become a rite of passage for avid mountain runners.”

Hoka One One athlete Karl Meltzer running the Appalachian Trail in his Speedgoat signature shoe. Courtesy of Red Bull.

Karl Meltzer — @meltzerkarl

Ultrarunner and Hoka One One Athlete

“When it comes to running around the mountains, the Wind River Range in Wyoming is easily the coolest place to go run big. The way the mountains are, you have to hike or run in a long way, then are up at around 10,000 feet where alpine lakes, glaciers, big fish and just stellar single-track exist. I’m sure there are lots of places like this, but this one I’ve explored a lot and it never gets old. The other place, of course is the Appalachian Trail. The AT is a special trail where you never really know what’s around the next corner, simple because we are always in the ‘woods.’ Although it is often is mentally demoralizing, there always seems to be something new around each corner.”

Clare Gallagher — @clare_gallagher_runs

Ultrarunner with The North Face Athlete Team

“My favorite place to explore outdoors is unsurprisingly, any place with mountains. Even though I grew up in Colorado and live in the state now, there are practically infinite mountains, especially 14ers that I’ve yet to explore. Eager to say the least.”