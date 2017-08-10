This Iconic Basketball Brand Is Releasing Delicious Ice Cream-Inspired Sneakers

View Slideshow A lifestyle shot of the Ewing Athletics x Mikey Likes It Ice Cream 33 Hi collab. Ewing Athletics

Ewing Athletics and Mikey Likes It Ice Cream have a mouth-watering collab on the way.

The namesake sneaker brand of NBA legend Patrick Ewing has teamed up with the pop culture-inspired ice cream company to create a must-have sneaker that will be available starting Saturday. The Ewing Athletics x Mikey Likes It Ice Cream 33 Hi will retail for $150 and be sold exclusively at both Mikey Likes It Ice Cream Locations in New York City (Harlem and the Lower East Side).

Ewing Athletics also confirmed an online release via ewingathletics.com will follow.

The sneaker, designed with simplicity in mind, is executed with premium suede and leather boasting Mikey Likes It Ice Cream’s signature bold blue. The 33 Hi features metal accents that are a nod to the stainless steel ice cream scoopers used for serving the dessert, and boasts insoles with an image of the store’s most loved flavor, Southern Hospitality.

Straying from the ice cream theme, but sticking with a message close to Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, is the translucent outsole, which Ewing Athletics said is used to convey “social consciousness defined by keeping all communication between them and others as transparent as glass.”

Ewing Athletics is also encouraging people who buy the kicks to try the new flavor of ice cream available at the Harlem location: Patrick Chewing.

