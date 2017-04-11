Ewing Athletics Has 3 Reimagined Retros Perfect for the Spring

Ewing Athletics 33 Hi "Multicolor." Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

Ewing Athletics wants its kicks on your feet throughout the spring. And with the brand’s three upcoming April releases, it has a good chance of being your go-to sneaker label for the season.

Dropping next week is the Ewing April Retro Collection, boasting reimagined iterations of the 33 Hi and the Rogue. The shoes will arrive on Ewingathletics.com and with the brand’s retail partners on April 18.

Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Woven.” Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

The lineup boasts a pair of 33 Hi styles with new colors for the season. The 33 Hi “Woven” features a woven textile upper that is executed in black and white, and is completed with a classic gum outsole. The “Multicolor” 33 Hi is an eye-catching look that boasts elements of several popular previous Ewing Athletics models, built with premium nubuck and brought together with an icy-blue outsole.

Another look at the Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Multicolor.” Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

The “Jamaica” Rogue model in the collection, according to the brand, pays tribute to NBA icon Patrick Ewing’s Jamaican roots. The shoe’s color palette is reminiscent of the Jamaican flag, and is designed with patent-leather accents.

Both iterations of the 33 Hi retail for $125, and the Rogue retails for $120.

Ewing Athletics Rogue “Jamaica.” Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.