Ewing Athletics Has 3 Reimagined Retros Perfect for the Spring

By / 3 hours ago
Ewing Athletics 33 Hi Multicolor
Ewing Athletics 33 Hi "Multicolor."
Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

Ewing Athletics wants its kicks on your feet throughout the spring. And with the brand’s three upcoming April releases, it has a good chance of being your go-to sneaker label for the season.

Dropping next week is the Ewing April Retro Collection, boasting reimagined iterations of the 33 Hi and the Rogue. The shoes will arrive on Ewingathletics.com and with the brand’s retail partners on April 18.

Related
Stephen Curry Has the NBA's Best-Selling Jersey for the Second Straight Year

Ewing Athletics 33 Hi WovenEwing Athletics 33 Hi “Woven.” Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

The lineup boasts a pair of 33 Hi styles with new colors for the season. The 33 Hi “Woven” features a woven textile upper that is executed in black and white, and is completed with a classic gum outsole. The “Multicolor” 33 Hi is an eye-catching look that boasts elements of several popular previous Ewing Athletics models, built with premium nubuck and brought together with an icy-blue outsole.

Ewing Athletics 33 Hi MulticolorAnother look at the Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Multicolor.” Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

The “Jamaica” Rogue model in the collection, according to the brand, pays tribute to NBA icon Patrick Ewing’s Jamaican roots. The shoe’s color palette is reminiscent of the Jamaican flag, and is designed with patent-leather accents.

Both iterations of the 33 Hi retail for $125, and the Rogue retails for $120.

Ewing Athletics Rogue JamaicaEwing Athletics Rogue “Jamaica.” Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.
Ewing Athletics Rogue JamaicaAnother look at the Ewing Athletics Rogue “Jamaica.” Courtesy of Ewing Athletics.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s