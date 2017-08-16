Here’s Everything You Need to Know About The Weeknd’s New Puma Parallel Sneakers

The Weeknd wearing his Puma XO Parallel sneakers. Puma

Now that you’ve read our behind the scenes Q&A with The Weeknd, here’s everything you need to know about the Grammy-winning singer’s first official sneaker collaboration.

First unveiled in April, The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel is a military and utilitarian-inspired high-top sneaker outfitted with Italian nubuck leather. The first drop comes in a neutral off-white shade, and will also be offered in an olive green shade at a later date.

“We’ve been building the XO brand for a long time now,” The Weeknd said in a press release. “It’s gone beyond product and the Puma x XO collab is an extension of everything we’ve been doing. For XO, partnering with a powerhouse like Puma and having the ability to create a new aesthetic is an amazing opportunity.”

According to Puma, The Weeknd’s XO Parallel sneaker is cushioned with a smooth rubber midsole equipped with the brand’s proprietary Ignite technology. Elsewhere, the exaggerated heel includes a zipper closure and an extended Puma formstrip.

The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel retails for $220 and will launch in limited quantities on Aug. 24. The sneakers can be purchased from retailers including Barneys, Kith and The Webster.

This debut drop will be followed by two more The Weeknd x Puma XO collections.

