Eric Koston Hints He’s Going to Skateboard in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Shoes

Eric Koston Instagram: @erickoston

By design, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike collaboration is all about deconstructing and reconstructing classic sneakers, but it looks like Swoosh-sponsored professional skater Eric Koston could have full-on destruction on his mind.

Koston took to Instagram today to show off a new sneaker arrival: the Off-White x Nike Blazer from Abloh’s upcoming “The Ten” collection.

“What trick you wanna see in ‘em?,” Koston wrote in the caption, hinting that the sneakers may soon be destined for the skatepark.

"what trick you wanna see in 'em? c/o @virgilabloh"

This particular Off-White x Nike style has been a favorite of celebrities including Bella Hadid and features a white nylon upper with suede detailing, oversized Swoosh branding and an cream colored midsole. Additional details include Off-White branding on the medial side and the collection’s signature red cable ties.

The first drop of the Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection, made up of five sneakers in the “Revealing” series, will be prereleased on Sept. 9-13 in New York City, Sept. 18-22 in London, Sept. 21-25 in Milan, and Sept. 26-30 in Paris. A second drop, which includes the entire collection, will take place in November.

