Eminem Wore These Adidas NMDs During His Anti-Trump BET Awards Rap

Eminem Steve C Mitchell/Invision/AP

Eminem has never been one to shy away from controversy, and during last night’s BET Awards, the rapper unleashed a fury of scathing lyrics aimed at President Donald Trump.

As of 11 a.m. EST, the clip has already amassed nearly 4.5 million views on YouTube, where it’s currently the No. 1 trending video on the platform.

Some of the rap’s most biting barbs included clever comparisons to Thing from Marvel Comics’ Fantastic Four series and references to Trump’s recent criticism of the NFL protests.

“This is his form of distraction,” Eminem raps. “Plus, he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the [Green Bay] Packers.”

At the end of the rap, Eminem issues an ultimatum to fans who may feel conflicted over his sentiments. “Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against.”

While it’s Eminem’s relentless lyrics that will — understandably — garner much of the attention, the rapper’s footwear was also of note. He wore the Adidas NMD “Sashiko” in white, which released in August for a retail price of $170. The shoes can still be purchased from retailers including Shoe Palace.

Adidas NMD R1 “Sashiko” Shoe Palace

