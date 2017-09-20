Eminem, Pharrell, Karlie Kloss and More Celebs Donate Rare Shoes to Hurricane Relief

StockX Hurricane Relief StockX

Sneaker martketplace StockX is partnering with top celebrities to offer rare — and in some cases, one-of-a-kind — sneakers straight from their personal collections, and it’s all for a great cause.

In response to Hurricane Harvey and Irma, StockX has launched a relief campaign spearheaded by Eminem with contributions from over a dozen more names including Karlie Kloss, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James.

Here’s how it works. Uses are able to place donations in $10 increments, and every donation is valid for one entry ticket for a sneaker. For instance, if you want to bid on Eminem’s Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collaboration, you have the option of buying a single ticket for $10 or as many as 500 tickets at once for $5,000.

Contest winners will be notified by Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. ET. For more information, visit StockX.

A total of 17 sneakers are currently available. Styles available are ranked below in order of donation amounts.

Eminem: Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 with signed box

Pharrell Williams: Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD Friends and Family “Pink”

Virgil Abloh: Off-White x Nike Blazer

Karlie Kloss: Adidas Futurecraft 4D

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 9 “Watch the Throne”

Don C: Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Beach” with signed box

Stadium Goods: Air Jordan “Do the Right Thing” set box signed by Spike Lee

Emily Oberg: Adidas NMD R1 Friends and Family “Pitch Black”

Jon Buscemi: Air Jordan 10 “Deerskin” sample

Mark Wahlberg: Jordan Formula 23 “Wahlburgers” sample with signed box

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3 Low Obama PE

2 Chainz: 2 Chainz x Ewing 33 High PE signed

Snoop Dogg: Adidas Superstar Friends and Family “Bush”

Steve Aoki: Two pairs of stage-worn and signed Adidas sneakers

DJ Skee: Nike Air Max 90 “Minnesota Vikings” signed

Russell Wilson: Nike Alpha Menace signed cleats

Gary Vaynerchuk: K-Swiss Classic 88 Horween Leather signed

