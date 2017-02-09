Kith Hires Streetwear Icon Emily Oberg as Women’s Creative Lead

Kith has appointed Emily Oberg as its women's creative lead. Instagram

Just weeks from stepping down from her post as one of Complex‘s lead news anchors, streetwear maven Emily Oberg has been selected by Kith owner Ronnie Fieg to serve as the creative lead for Kith Women.

In an exclusive interview with Business of Fashion, Fieg said that Oberg, “Represents the youth and has her finger on the pulse. She has great taste, and I think she fits our aesthetic and where we’re going as a brand.”

Oberg joined Complex in 2014 as an editorial producer and news anchor, positions she held until her January departure. She’s also the owner of Sporty & Rich, a lifestyle brand founded in 2014, which offers embroidered apparel and was recently expanded into a print magazine. Oberg’s personal brand has amassed more than 200,000 Instagram followers, earning her yet another title: “influencer.”

“I hate that word. I think it’s become so tacky, and it’s just some kind of thing where there’s people with large followings but they don’t actually do anything or possess any skill or real talent,” Oberg told Business of Fashion.

A warm welcome to @EmilyeOberg as the new creative lead for @kithwomen. Happy to have you on the team! pic.twitter.com/kXAWZxghJh — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) February 9, 2017

Launched in December 2015, Kith Women includes a womenswear line that plays upon many of the lifestyle and athleisure themes seen in the brand’s popular menswear label. It also has its own NYC location at 64 Bleecker St. boasting hard-to-find women’s footwear. But Fieg hints that there’s more to come in 2017.

“This year, we’re planning on extending the space for women. And with our move to Miami, we’re seeing a really big demand for our women’s products,” Fieg told BoF.

Want more?

How Kith Won Over the Retail Landscape in 2016

Ronnie Fieg and Kith Collaborate With Coca-Cola to Finish Off the Year

Ronnie Fieg’s Kith Aspen Collection Includes Cozy Adidas and Timberland Styles