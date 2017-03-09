Elton John Just Got His Own One-of-a-Kind Nikes

Elton John performs at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa. AP Images

There aren’t many entertainers as accomplished as Elton John. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is a singer, songwriter, pianist and philanthropist — and he’s even been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. Now he has his own one-of-a-kind Nike Air Force 1s.

Nike on Wednesday unveiled the Air Force 1 “Jet” made exclusively for John. According to the brand, the silver sneakers are inspired by both a British knight’s armor and a disco ball. The ’70s-themed look serves as a nod to the heyday of disco music and the long-standing relationship between Nike and the musician.

Nike created this one-of-one Air Force 1 “Jet” exclusive for Elton John. Nike

Featuring a chrome-finished upper with a grid pattern for a disco ball effect, the Air Force 1 “Jet” is finished off with a black midsole and a gradient color fade on its outsole. Elsewhere, the woven tongue label features Nike’s “Be True” LGBT branding.

According to Nike, the Elton John Air Force 1 “Jet” was designed and produced entirely at the brand’s Beaverton, Ore., headquarters with manufacturing taking place in The Builder’s Lab. The exclusive sneakers were gifted to John during a recent visit to Eugene, Ore.

These aren’t the first one-of-a-kind sneakers Nike has made for the entertainer. Their relationship dates back to the mid-’70s and has produced special versions of heritage Swoosh sneakers such as the Cortez, Daybreak and Tailwind.

A detailed look at Elton John’s “Jet” Air Force 1 exclusives. Nike

The tongue of Elton John’s exclusive Air Force 1s features Nike’s “Be True” LGBT pride branding. Nike

The heel of Elton John’s disco ball-inspired Air Force 1 exclusives. Nike

The outsole of Elton John’s exclusive Air Force 1s features a gradient color fade. Nike

