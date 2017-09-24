Eliud Kipchoge & Gladys Cherono Take Home Gold Medals at Berlin Marathon

Gladys Cherono crosses the finish line to take home gold in the women's race at the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 23. Rex Shutterstock

Kenyan runners Eliud Kipchoge and Gladys Cherono won the men’s and women’s races, respectively, in the Berlin Marathon Sept. 23.

Kipchoge clocked in with a time of 2:03:46, beating out Ethiopian runner Guye Adoba, who came in 14 seconds later.

Eliud Kipchoge comes in first at the Berlin Marathon, beating out the second-place runner by 14 seconds, on Sept. 23. Rex Shutterstock

Cherono crossed the line in the women’s race in 2:20:23, finishing out just ahead of Ethiopian runner Ruti Aga, who came in second with a time of 2:20:41.

Kipchoge is sponsored by American athleticwear giant Nike, while Cherono claims the German-founded sportswear company Adidas as her sponsor.

Both Kipchoge and Cherono ran under less than ideal conditions, as some rainfall in Berlin the night before had left the ground wet. Kipchoge, who was expected to break the world record of 2:02:57, fell short, which he attributed to these weather conditions after the race.

“This was my hardest marathon ever since the weather wasn’t conducive for a world record,” he said. “The grounds were slippery because of the rains.”

Nonetheless, the runner — who won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and has run a marathon in as little as 2:00:25 — maintains his status as the top marathoner in the world.

