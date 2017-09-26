NBA Stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are Teammates Once Again

Dwyane Wade, formerly of the Miami Heat, in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James won two NBA titles together while members of the Miami Heat. And now, the duo will chase another ring, this time as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to multiple reports, Wade’s signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers today worth $2.3 million.

Wade was able to sign with Cleveland after reaching an agreement with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. To get out of the Chicago contract, reports state Wade returned about $8 million of his $23.8 milli0n salary.

The legendary guard has played 14 seasons in the NBA, including 13 wearing a Heat uniform and one season playing in Chicago. The baller has career averages of 23.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Wade won a pair of titles alongside James, the first coming in 2012 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the other in 2013 over the San Antonio Spurs. He won his first ring, and was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, in 2006.

Wade has his own shoe label, Way of Wade, distributed by Li-Ning. Athletes under the Way of Wade banner include Udonis Haslem and Terrence Ross.

Dwyane Wade in the Way of Wade “All City 5.” REX Shutterstock

The veteran baller, who is on his way to becoming a style icon, spoke with Footwear News in June at an event in New York City with Amazon Fashion, and explained how competition fueled the league’s fascination with fashion.

“As athletes, what we did was make it competitive among each other. Everybody wanted the walk into the arena to be their runway because they were talking about our outfits on TV,” Wade said. “It became a different kind of competition before the game.”

Want more?

I Played Basketball in the Nike LeBron 15 Ahead of its Release — Here’s How They Felt on the Court

Ronnie Fieg Brings Out LeBron James and Scottie Pippen in Epic Kith Sport NYFW Experience

Dwyane Wade: Competition Fueled Fashion in the NBA