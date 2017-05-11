Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Is a ‘Real Possibility’

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. REX Shutterstock.

Dwayne Johnson is ready to “Rock” the vote in 2020. The actor revealed in the current issue of GQ that he would seriously consider a run for president of the United States.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” he responded when asked if a bid for the White House is on his radar.

Last year The Washington Post hailed Johnson as a candidate worthy for the highest office, of which he shared on Instagram, adding, “I care DEEPLY about our county… and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring… The most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country.”

When asked about travel bans, Johnson said that he believes in “inclusion.”

“Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that,” he explained.

It’s not as if Johnson hasn’t made major career transitions before — and to great success. The former wrestler is a big draw at the box office and at retail, too.

In April, his signature shoe for Under Armour, Project Rock: Rock Delta, quickly sold out within 24 hours on its debut. The UA kicks will be available in new colorways in Q3, he shared on Facebook.

“THANK YOU for making our new #ProjectRockUnder Armour #ROCKDELTAS 🔥the fastest selling shoe of 2017,” Johnson said. “100% SOLD OUT FOR THE SECOND TIME which marks the official end of production.”

Last year In February, Johnson and UA announced a long-term partnership dubbed Project Rock that would include lifestyle and footwear products in the collection. One month later, the collaborators unveiled a line of bags.