Dustin Johnson Talks Adidas Golf Shoes and Eating McDonald’s After a Tournament

Dustin Johnson Rex Shutterstock

After securing four title wins and golf’s No. 1 spot during the 2017 PGA Tour season, Adidas-sponsored pro Dustin Johnson has one goal for his upcoming campaign. “I’d like to get another major win in 2018 — any of them,” Johnson told FN.

The 33-year-old is also the face of the brand’s new golf line, dubbed Adicross, which boasts urban-inspired nontraditional footwear and apparel made with the lifestyle of the modern golfer in mind.

Johnson, who has been with Adidas since turning pro in 2007, hit the green throughout this past season in the brand’s Tour 360 Boost silhouette, a model he touts as performance-ready right out of the box. “I could throw on a brand-new pair before I tee it up on Sunday, and I don’t have to break them in, which is unusual for golf shoes,” Johnson said.

Golf pro Dustin Johnson, head to toe in Adidas’ new golf line, Adicross. Adidas

And since the Tour 360 shoe franchise has worked for him in the past, the golf standout plans to wear a new look from the line — which he debuted at The Northern Trust in late August — for the 2018 PGA Tour season.

Aside from shoes and PGA Tour goals, Johnson also shared some personal info with FN. Here are some outtakes from our conversation with the Adidas ambassador.

COMPETITION SUPERSTITIONS

“I do the same routine: put sunscreen on before my shirt, and I have two tees and a 1960s quarter in my pocket.”

SPORT I’M NOT GOOD AT

“Tennis.”

FAVORITE GOLFER OF ALL TIME

“Jack Nicklaus.”

BEST DINNER DATE SPOT WITH MY WIFE

“A steakhouse — they’re all good.”

CELEBRATORY MEAL AFTER A WIN

“Usually McDonald’s because we’re on our way to the airport.”

ACTOR WHO SHOULD PLAY ME IN A MOVIE

“Bradley Cooper.”