Drake Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Air Jordan Retro Shoes You Can’t Buy

Drake Ray Tang/Rex Shutterstock

For Jordan Brand ambassador Drake, rare Jumpman sneakers are nothing out of the ordinary, but the styles he showed off on Instagram Thursday night were some of the most noteworthy yet.

The Canadian recording artist’s Instagram share included detailed looks at several rare and never-before-seen Jordan player exclusives and samples, including a “Multicolor” Air Jordan 4, “Kentucky Blue Midnight Madness” Air Jordan 8s and “Toronto Raptors” Air Jordan 8s made for former NBA big man Charles Oakley.

Define Rare…Air Jordan Retro 4 "Multi-Color" 👌🏽 Air Jordan 8 Kentucky Blue Midnight Madness PE 👌🏽 Air Jordan 8 Oakley Raptors PE 👀 @jumpman23 @chrissmokes A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

The likelihood of these shoes releasing to the public is slim, to say the least.

The “Multicolor” Jordan 4 is a sneaker that has previously been seen on the internet in sample form, but there doesn’t appear to be any release plans in the near future.

Drake’s own Kentucky Wildcats-themed “Calipari Pack” OVO x Air Jordan 8s still don’t have a release date, and it’s unlikely that this “Kentucky Blue Midnight Madness” iteration would come before the OVO makeups.

As for the Raptors-inspired Air Jordan 8s, Oakley played only briefly in Toronto, from 1999 to 2001 — a rather insignificant period that would be perplexing for Jordan Brand to revisit in the year 2017.

Want more?

Travis Scott’s Unreleased Air Jordan Shoes Could Already Be Popping Up at Thrift Stores

How to Attend Nike’s Exclusive Event With Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh

This Retro Air Jordan Sneaker Returns in Its Original Form for the First Time in Over 10 Years