Drake Shows Off Custom ‘More Life’ Off-White x Air Jordans

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration still doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but you can add Drake’s name to the list of celebrities who have received customized pairs from Abloh.
The Canadian rapper’s personalized Off-White x Air Jordans have the name of Drake’s best-selling album “More Life” scrawled on the heel, while the midsole reads “Air Canada” and “23s laced,” a reference to his song “Sacrifices.”
Drake — who has several coveted OVO x Air Jordan collabs of his own — shared an image on Instagram yesterday of himself wearing the shoes with light blue denim jeans, a vintage T-shirt and an Arc’Teryx jacket.
“Gift from someone gifted,” Drake wrote, tagging Abloh in the caption.
Other notable names to recently receive custom pairs from Abloh include ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott and Michael Jordan himself.
On the shoebox of Jordan’s pair, Abloh penned a message to the former NBA great. “Thanks for a lifetime of inspiration,” he wrote.
There is currently no release date for the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 or other sneakers in the Off-White x Nike collection, but the collaboration is expected to drop soon.
