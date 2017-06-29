Drake Shows Off Custom ‘More Life’ Off-White x Air Jordans

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and Drake at the 2017 NBA Awards. StarPix/Rex Shutterstock

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration still doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but you can add Drake’s name to the list of celebrities who have received customized pairs from Abloh.

The Canadian rapper’s personalized Off-White x Air Jordans have the name of Drake’s best-selling album “More Life” scrawled on the heel, while the midsole reads “Air Canada” and “23s laced,” a reference to his song “Sacrifices.”

Drake — who has several coveted OVO x Air Jordan collabs of his own — shared an image on Instagram yesterday of himself wearing the shoes with light blue denim jeans, a vintage T-shirt and an Arc’Teryx jacket.

“Gift from someone gifted,” Drake wrote, tagging Abloh in the caption.

🇨🇦 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Gift from someone gifted @virgilabloh 🎁 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Other notable names to recently receive custom pairs from Abloh include ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott and Michael Jordan himself.

On the shoebox of Jordan’s pair, Abloh penned a message to the former NBA great. “Thanks for a lifetime of inspiration,” he wrote.

There is currently no release date for the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 or other sneakers in the Off-White x Nike collection, but the collaboration is expected to drop soon.

