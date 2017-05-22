Drake Sets a Billboard Music Awards Record, Roasts Kevin Hart in Viral Instagram Post

Drake with his winnings at the Billboard Music Awards 2017. SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards belonged to one man: Drake.

The Canadian rapper took home 13 awards in Las Vegas including Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album. This was enough to top Adele’s 2012 record of 12 wins in one night on the heels of her album “21.”

For Drake, it was his 2016 album “Views” that cleaned up at the awards. The quadruple-platinum album won every category it was nominated in and propelled Drake to the new record.

Drake poses with his trophies at the Billboard Music Awards 2017. Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In the awards press room, Drake posed with his golden microphone trophies while wearing a white Stone Island tracksuit and timeless white-on-white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The rapper’s kicks of choice can be purchased now from nike.com for $90.

After the show, Drake had some fun on Instagram by sharing photos with friends and family. In one post, the rapper poked fun at comedian Kevin Hart, attempting to make sense of the funnyman’s endorsement deal with Nike.

“Me and the guy from whatever buddy buddy comedy is coming out this year #CantNameOneMovie #HeHasANikeDeal #HowSway #ICantExplain,” Drake wrote.

The post currently has more than 900,000 likes and nearly 3,500 comments on Instagram, making it one of the artist’s most popular shares of the evening.

Me and the guy from whatever buddy buddy comedy is coming out this year #CantNameOneMovie #HeHasANikeDeal #HowSway #ICantExplain A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Drake wears a Stone Island track suit and Nike Air Force 1s. SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Drake smiles after setting a Billboard Music Awards record for most wins in one night. Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

