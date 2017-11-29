How to Get Drake’s New Limited-Edition OVO x Timberland Boots This Week

OVO x Timberland 6-Inch Boot top. Instagram: @welcometovo

Drake’s October’s Very Own record label may be best known for cranking out hit music, but the imprint is also building quite a name for itself in the footwear collaboration department. After recent projects with Clarks and Jordan Brand, OVO is readying for winter with two Timberland styles dropping this week.

For this collab, OVO gave the iconic Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot and even more winterized makeover than before.

To start, the rugged nubuck boots have been lined with a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane that ensures they will stay dry throughout winter’s worst weather. Inside, a shearling tongue liner adds an extra layer of warmth, while a padded nubuck collar keeps the foot comfortable and secure. As if that weren’t enough, the boots have also been affixed with a Vibram sole for enhanced durability.

The OVO x Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boots will be released in two styles: a classic wheat-based look and a black style, both of which feature the label’s signature contrasting gold details.

They arrive exclusively at OVO stores and from octobersveryown.com on Friday.

