Does Drake Have New OVO x Air Jordans Releasing Soon?

By / 1 hour ago
Drake
Rapper Drake in West Hollywood, Calif.
Splash News

Drake just doesn’t quit. Less than a month after dropping his anticipated “More Life” playlist, the Canadian rapper finds himself in the spotlight once again after teasing a new sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand.

For this collaboration between Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) imprint and Jordan Brand, the pair move away from the signature black-and-gold OVO color scheme found on previous releases. Instead, this group of Air Jordan 8s is inspired by the rapper’s Kentucky Wildcats fandom.

Colored in both white- and black-based styles with royal blue accents, Drake calls this set of Air Jordan 8s the “Calipari Pack” as a nod to John Calipari, the head coach of the Wildcats men’s basketball team.

OVO Jordan 8 "CALIPARI PACK" 2017

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

If the sneakers look familiar, it’s probably because Drake was spotted wearing them last year. During NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2016, he sat courtside next to film director Spike Lee in the white Wildcats-inspired colorway. Drake also shared an Instagram image of the kicks last year, calling them the “Kentucky Blue OVO 8s.”

DrakeRapper Drake in the OVO x Air Jordan 8 at NBA All-Star Weekend 2016. AP

A year later, it looks as though this collaboration may finally come to fruition. The rapper’s most recent Instagram captions include “2017” and a “soon” emoji, indicating that a release could be imminent.

If previous OVO x Air Jordan drops are any indication, these won’t be easy to come by. Official release details should follow in the coming weeks.

OVO Jordan 8 "CALIPARI PACK" Kentucky Blues 🔜

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Kentucky Blue OVO 8's and the 🔑 to the city. 😂 @jumpman23

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Mood. @ukcoachcalipari

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

