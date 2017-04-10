Does Drake Have New OVO x Air Jordans Releasing Soon?

Drake just doesn’t quit. Less than a month after dropping his anticipated “More Life” playlist, the Canadian rapper finds himself in the spotlight once again after teasing a new sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand.
For this collaboration between Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) imprint and Jordan Brand, the pair move away from the signature black-and-gold OVO color scheme found on previous releases. Instead, this group of Air Jordan 8s is inspired by the rapper’s Kentucky Wildcats fandom.
Colored in both white- and black-based styles with royal blue accents, Drake calls this set of Air Jordan 8s the “Calipari Pack” as a nod to John Calipari, the head coach of the Wildcats men’s basketball team.
If the sneakers look familiar, it’s probably because Drake was spotted wearing them last year. During NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2016, he sat courtside next to film director Spike Lee in the white Wildcats-inspired colorway. Drake also shared an Instagram image of the kicks last year, calling them the “Kentucky Blue OVO 8s.”
A year later, it looks as though this collaboration may finally come to fruition. The rapper’s most recent Instagram captions include “2017” and a “soon” emoji, indicating that a release could be imminent.
If previous OVO x Air Jordan drops are any indication, these won’t be easy to come by. Official release details should follow in the coming weeks.
