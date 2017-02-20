Drake’s New ‘OVO’ Air Jordans Sold Out and Are Reselling for More Than $1,000

The black October's Very Own x Air Jordan 12 is listed for more than $1,000 on eBay. Nike

Sneakerheads who missed out on Drake’s latest Air Jordan collaboration will be forced to pay a premium if they want the rapper’s new kicks.

The black October’s Very Own (OVO) x Air Jordan 12 collab released Saturday at select retailers and through Nike’s The Draw raffle system for $225. Due to the limited nature of the shoes, many hopeful shoppers came up empty-handed, leaving the secondary market as a last resort.

While the sneaker’s $225 retail price was more than a standard Air Jordan release ($190), that figure pales in comparison to what they’re reselling for now. A number of eBay listings have the sneakers priced at more than $1,000; nearly five times their original price.

It’s important to note that many of these eBay prices are Buy it Now listings and not the actual values the shoes sold for, but it’s not as farfetched as you may think. According to StockX’s price guide, there were two sales Saturday for the shoes in size 12 and size 13 for $1,500 each.

OVO x Air Jordan 12, $675-$1,250; ebay.com

eBay listings for the black October’s Very Own x Air Jordan 12.

Want more?

How to Get Yeezys, NMDs, OVO x Jordans and More for Their Original Retail Price

A New Drake OVO x Air Jordan 12 Is Coming Soon

Drake Gives a 6-Year-Old Girl a Pair of Air Jordans