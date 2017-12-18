Drake Has His Own OVO Shoe Cleaning Products, and You Can Buy Them Now

Drake arrives at the premiere of "The Carter Effect." Splash News

In recent years, Canadian rapper Drake has become a prominent figure in the footwear world, thanks to his October’s Very Own collaborations with brands such as Clarks, Jordan and Timberland. Now the three-time Grammy Award winner is lending his label’s signature black and gold colors to a new line of shoe care products.

The latest collaboration sees OVO team up with Los Angeles-based premium shoe care brand Jason Markk for a run of limited-edition sneaker wipes. According to Jason Markk, the wipes feature matte black packaging with gold details and OVO’s signature owl logo. Inside, you’ll find dual-textured wipes, which are great for on-the-go cleaning to keep your kicks looking new.

The OVO x Jason Markk Sneaker Wipes feature OVO’s signature owl logo.

Although it doesn’t appear that there’s anything other than packaging that sets these apart from Jason Markk’s standard product, the wipes make for a great stocking stuffer gift for any Drake fan.

The wipes are available now from OVO’s e-commerce store in packs of 30 for $20. They’re also available in OVO stores in packs of 30 packs and packs of three.

OVO’s 2017 sneaker output has included Air Jordan 12 Retros in February and a Jordan Trunner LX in May, the latter released exclusively in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Additional footwear collabs included a project with Clarks in May and a Timberland 6-Inch Boot drop in November. Meanwhile, the label’s anticipated Air Jordan 8 Retro is expected to release next year.

A 30-pack of OVO x Jason Markk Sneaker Wipes.

OVO x Jason Markk Sneaker Wipes front of packaging.

OVO x Jason Markk Sneaker Wipes back of packaging.

Want more?

How to Get OVO’s New Limited-Edition Timberland Boots This Week

5 Great Men’s Shoes That Won’t Break the Bank This Holiday Season

TBT: A History of Supreme’s Timberland 6-Inch Premium Work Boot Collaborations