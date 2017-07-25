Drake Already Has the Unreleased Kaws x Air Jordan Collab

Drake at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas' Fashion Show Mall. KCR/REX/Shutterstock

When it comes to early, exclusive pairs of in-demand sneakers, sometimes it’s not who you know, but who you are — and Drake is proof.

The “More Life” rapper took to Instagram recently to show off some very rare kicks: the unreleased Kaws x Air Jordan 4 in black.

BLACK XX @jumpman23 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Thus far, the new colorway of the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 collaboration has been spotted only on one other social media account: Kaws’ own. The all-black look was unveiled last week, although release details have yet to be announced.

According to @theyeezymafia, the sneakers — which have a color code of black/black and are listed as style number 930155-001 — are expected to be released spring/summer 2018.

The first Kaws x Air Jordan 4 was a “Cool Gray” special makeup that launched March 31 and was released a final time on April 21. Today, the style resells for an average of around $1,500 and can reach over $2,000.

👀 XX A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

