Donald Trump Uninvited Steph Curry to the White House — and Twitter Had a Lot to Say

After NBA MVP Stephen Curry told reporters at a press conference on Friday that he had no interest in visiting the White House (as is customary for championship teams), President Donald Trump responded.

Trump tweeted this morning to uninvite the Golden State Warriors star.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!,” Trump wrote.

While Curry himself has remained silent following Trump’s invitation withdrawal, others are voicing their support for the Under Armour athlete, noting that Curry — who recently has become a more-vocal opponent of the president’s policies — had already made up his mind not to go to the White House.

For instance, LeBron James replied to Trump by tweeting, “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

And CNN anchor Jake Tapper sarcastically wrote, “Focusing like a laser on the major problems of the American people: black professional athletes with opinions.“

While most Twitter users shot to the basketball star’s defense, others voiced support for the president, writing that the American people were behind their leader.

Others noted that Curry already visited the White House after winning his first championship, posing for photos with then-President Barack Obama.

While Trump has yet to host an NBA team at the White House, he did meet with members of the New England Patriots following their Super Bowl victory.

